The weather forecast for the coming week for Leitrim and surrounding areas

MONDAY: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain spreading from the west. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 12 degrees north to south, with light westerly breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: Most areas will become dry and gradually clearer from the south, as showery rain becomes confined to the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees, coldest in southern coastal counties where the longest clear spells will be. Southerly winds will be light to moderate.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and sunny spells across the northern half of the country, but cloudier in the south with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in a light south to southwest breeze.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Tuesday night will be cloudy with light to moderate southerly winds. Showers will clear from northern areas early in the night, but rain will move into the northwest by morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain in Ulster and Connacht, and later in Munster. It looks like staying drier in Leinster. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Temperatures gradually improving but staying unsettled with showers or spells of rain as low pressure dominates.