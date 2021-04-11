UPDATE: Lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases reported since mid December.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, April 11 been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 of these deaths occurred in March, and 1 occurred in April.

There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 10th April, the HPSC has been notified of 303 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 240,945* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

167 are men / 135 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of 8am today, 213 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 8th 2021, 1,045,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 735,997 people have received their first dose

- 309,922 people have received their second dose

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Department of Health, said: “There are many reasons for hope as we head into a new week;

This is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December. People’s efforts continue to make a real difference; by keeping our social contacts low we are making it much harder for COVID-19 to spread

This morning we had the lowest number of people newly hospitalised with COVID-19 since the end of November

Last week the millionth vaccine was given and this week should see a step-change in the number of doses administered

From tomorrow we can travel within our county.



“If we can maintain this progress, vaccines and the basic public health measures with which we are all so familiar are our way out of this pandemic. In the meantime;

Please continue to work from home where possible. Please do not take our children returning to school tomorrow as a signal to return to the workplace

Avoid mixing indoors with people from other households

Even if meeting outdoors please watch your distance and only meet up with people from one other household at a time

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 isolate and contact your GP to arrange a free test

Remember you are not properly protected until 2 weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccination.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 240,945 confirmed cases reflects this.