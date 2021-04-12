Warning issued about new phone scam

The Department of Social Protection wishes to alert people to scam phone calls they may receive claiming to be from an official of the Department of Social Protection and the call displays a range of numbers one of which is the Department's helpline number 1890 800 024.

The Department of Social Protection stresses that it is currently not engaged in contacting customers or members of the public through this number. Please do not engage with these calls or share any personal information with the callers.

The Department of Social Protection’s staff will never ask you for your Personal Public Services number (PPSN) or Bank details if they should have reason to call you over the phone.

If you have received such a call from this number please report it to the Gardaí immediately.