Technical glitch refunds donations from a Leitrim GoFundMe page

An unfortunate technical glitch has seen all donations made to the Drumshanbo Christmas Lights GoFundMe page being refunded to donators this week.



This has left the organisers of the Christmas lights without any funds for this year's lights. The fundraiser which is run by An Tostal festival have made a special plea for donators to resubmit their donations.



A notice by An Tostal this week read: “Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch all donations to the Drumshanbo Christmas Lights GoFundMe page have been refunded with immediate effect. To ensure that we are able to provide Lights for Christmas 2021, we would appreciate if all donors could resubmit their donations to our GoFundMe page. The technical issue has now been resolved.” They apologised for any inconvenience caused.

To make a donation direct to the page click here: Drumshanbo Christmas Lights

