Roscommon County Council grants conditional planning permission for 36m communication structure at Flagford

Roscommon County Council has granted conditional planning permission for the construction of a 36 metre high free standing lattice communication structure and its associated antennae at the ESB's existing Flagford 220kV substation outside of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The application also involves the erection of communication dishes and ground equipment within a 2.4 m high palisade fence at the townland of Culleenatreen/Flagford, Co. Roscommon.

The planning application was submitted in August 2019 and permission was given for it on April 7, this year by ESB Telecoms Ltd.