Public parking at Leitrim's amenities areas remain closed despite slight relaxation of Level 5 restrictions

Although there has been a slight relaxation of Level 5 restrictions this week, Leitrim County Council have not re-opened the parking at amenities throughout the county.

The public car park at places like Keeldra Lake near Cloone, Glencar Waterfall in North Leitrim and Lough Rinn Rowing Facility near Mohill remain closed.

The Council has stressed they will "continue to keep the situation under review".