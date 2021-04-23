What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this weekend?

SATURDAY: will be pleasant and sunny day, in light to moderate easterly breezes. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius. It will be warmest in the very west of the province with well above normal values.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry and mostly clear in just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, coolest across Ulster.

SUNDAY: Another dry and mostly sunny day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, in moderate easterly breezes. It will be mildest once again in the west and coolest along eastern and southern coastal counties with onshore breezes moving inland here.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Remaining dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, in light easterly or variable breezes.