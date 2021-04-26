Leitrim gardaí reunite owners with stolen boats

Following an investigation of the theft of boats in the local area, gardaì in Carrick On Shannon have successfully reunited two people with their boats.

In a post on social media, Leitrim gardaí said:" "We urge boats owners to secure their property, mark and photograph it for ID purposes. If you see something suspicious in your area please report it to the gardaí."

