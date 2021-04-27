The resumption of physiotherapy in Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton has been warmly welcomed.



Leitrim's Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny welcomed the resumption of necessary physiotherapy services in Our Lady's Hospital Manorhamilton, which has been confirmed in a response to a parliamentary question he submitted.



Deputy Kenny said, “Our Lady’s Hospital has been with out physiotherapy service for quite some time due to staff shortages.

“The HSE has confirmed that they have approved the recruitment to fill 2 vacancies in the hospital and also that interim arrangement have been put in place to provide physiotherapy services for inpatient from Monday, April 26.

“Physiotherapy services are very important to patients in Manorhamilton hospital as many of them are transferred there from other hospitals after receiving surgery and they require physiotherapy as part of their rehabilitation.

“This is welcome news and I hope the vacancies are filled as soon as possible.”



The news has been warmly welcomed as patients have been waiting for a long time for the service to resume.

Nationally, the need for physiotherapy services has increased with many private companies saying they have been inundated with appointments during the pandemic.

