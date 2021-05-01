Leitrim County Council finalising legal details on new Manorhamilton office

Leitrim County Council is finalising the legal details surrounding its new office in Manorhamilton.

Cllr Sean McDermott sought an update on the status of the new offices noting that it would be an excellent opportunity for local council staff to work remotely. He said that he hoped that the new office would become a reality as soon as possible.

Director of Service, Joseph Gilhooly noted that "We are awaiting finalisation of the legal process in this regard."