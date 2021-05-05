Leitrim resident refused bail on threats to kill charges

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident, who is before the court on charges of threats to kill, has been denied bail, as his family were unable to come up with the cash and there was also a question in relation to his address, Sligo District Court heard.

Raymond Stewart, (33) from Town Parks Apartment, Park Lane Carrick-on-Shannon is charged with assaulting Nova Farris at another apartment in Park Lane and making a threat to kill or causing her serious harm on April 26.

He is also charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Frank Lunney on the same date and same location.

When the case was called originally at Tubbercurry District Court on April 27 the defendant was remanded in custody and bail was set at €300 to be lodged with an independent bond of €9000 with €3000 to be lodged.

Detective Garda Michael Kelly told the court there were issues about where the defendant might live.

His mother lived in Galway and the family did not have the means to raise the cash for bail.

The detective said the defendant’s mother was not willing to come to court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant to last Thursday's sitting of the district court via videolink.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said he wanted to move the case along.

Judge Kilrane said the alleged offences happened on April 26.

Detective Kelly said a file could be forwarded to the DPP “very shortly.”

Judge Kilrane said he would probably accept jurisdiction.