Call out to Leitrim people to get behind #2minutebeachclean initiative

The Irish coast offers numerous opportunities to have fun and, with the nice weather on the way, an increasing number of people are enjoying the beautiful coastal areas around the country, whether it is for sea swimming, do water sports, or simply enjoy the stunning landscape.

However, we have all seen marine litter along our coastline. For all the beach lov­ers out there, here’s an opportunity to do something about it in just 2 minutes! Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

How to take part in the #2minutebeachclean? The next time you are out and about along the coast or near a waterway, take two minutes to pick up some litter you see, share a picture of it on social media tagging Clean Coasts and using the hashtag #2minutebeachclean and dispose of the litter properly.

Martina Healy, AKA Leitrim Litter Picker on social media, has been busy this year cleaning up her local area and raising awareness: “I am extremely interested in the concept of civic pride. We can be like hummingbirds, nobody is asking anyone to solve the world's problems, but if we come together as a movement and do our part the world would be a better place.”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities manager said: “The #2minutebeachclean is such a great initiative to get involved in. Everyday, so many people around Ireland share their #2minutebeachclean on social media, and that helps show how easy it is to get involved and make a difference. By taking part, not only you make an immediate positive impact for the marine environment and wildlife, but it’s also a chance to spend time outdoors by the sea, exercise and even practice mindfulness.”

To sign up to receive your own #2minutebeachclean kit, visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org.