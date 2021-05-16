Motorists advised of delays on the N4 next week

Roadworks will take place on N4 between Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon commencing tomorrow morning Monday, May 17 at 8am.

The roadworks will continue until Friday, May 21 from 8am - 5pm.

Traffic Management will be in place - traffic lights in operation.

Delays are expected. See www.roscommoncoco.ie Roads Notices for further updates.

