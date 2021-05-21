What has the weather got in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this weekend?

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 22 will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Another relatively cool day with highs of just 10 or 11 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Saturday night: Generally dry at first with cloud increasing from the west ahead of a band of rain which will move in off the Atlantic overnight. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. Light westerly winds backing southerly and moderating overnight.

Sunday: A band of rain will sweep in across the country during the morning, clearing into the Irish Sea into the afternoon. Whilst it will brighten up, scattered heavy showers will follow bringing the risk of spot flooding, lightning and hail. Staying cool with highs of only 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Breezy at first in fresh southerly winds, veering westerly and moderating.

Sunday night: Scattered showers continuing overnight with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds veering northwesterly.