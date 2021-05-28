What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas?

Saturday, May 29 will be a very mild or warm day with good sunny spells breaking through. However, isolated showers may develop too. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 or 21 degrees Celsius, best values inland. Winds will be just light variable, though local sea breezes will develop.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Most areas will be dry will clear spells. Mist of shallow fog patches developing locally though, in near calm. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

SUNDAY: Most areas will be dry and warm with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, in just light southerly or variable breezes. Not quite as warm across parts of the south and west coast, but nonetheless still very mild here with above average maxima.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying dry across most areas with clear spells and light southerly breezes. However, some mist and fog will develop across southern counties. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.