So will we finally be seeing some much longed for summer weather this week?

Monday, May 31 will dry and mainly sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees inland, a little cooler on coasts. Winds will be light, occasionally moderate and sea breezes may develop in the afternoon. Monday night will be dry and clear with temperatures of between 7 and 9 degrees in light breezes.

Tuesday, June 1 will be warmer with temperatures up to 22 degrees inland, once again, cooler at the coast. A few showers may develop in the west in the afternoon where it may turn cloudier later. Winds once again mainly light or moderate southeasterly. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and clear with temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees overnight.

However, once again the Irish weather looks set to let us down. Uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain.

At the moment it looks like Wednesday will start out dry with the warm and sunny conditions persisting through the morning, then cloud and rain will develop on the south coast and extend northwards through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be in Ulster and Connacht, reaching 21 degrees there, more typically between 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.

The outlook for Thursday and beyond is for unsettled conditions with showers at times.