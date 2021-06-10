List of county towns announced for IFA’s Day of Action this Friday

Manorhamilton has been chosen as the county town to host the Leitrim contingent in the day of action

Leitrim Observer Reporter

IFA has announced the list of county towns for the nationwide Day of Action tomorrow, Friday, June 11.

Farmers in each of the 29 County Executives will hold a rally at 11am to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.

The list is as follows:

Carlow – Tullow

Cavan - Cavan Town

Clare - Ennis

Cork Central - Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton

Cork (N) - Mitchelstown

Cork (W) - Skibbereen

Donegal – Raphoe

Dublin - Swords

Galway - Athenry

Kerry – Tralee

Kildare - Naas

Kilkenny – Kilkenny

Laois – Portlaoise

Leitrim - Manorhamilton

Limerick - Newcastlewest

Longford - Longford Town

Louth – Castlebellingham

Mayo - Ballina

Monaghan - Monaghan Town

Meath - Kells

Offaly - Tullamore

Roscommon - Castlerea

Sligo - Ballymote

Tipperary (N) – Nenagh

Tipperary (S) - Cahir

Westmeath – Mullingar

Waterford – Dungarvan

Wexford - Enniscorthy

Wicklow - Bray

