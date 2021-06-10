List of county towns announced for IFA’s Day of Action this Friday

Manorhamilton has been chosen as the county town to host the Leitrim contingent in the day of action
IFA has announced the list of county towns for the nationwide Day of Action tomorrow, Friday, June 11.
Farmers in each of the 29 County Executives will hold a rally at 11am to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.
IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.
“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.
The list is as follows:
Carlow – Tullow
Cavan - Cavan Town
Clare - Ennis
Cork Central - Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton
Cork (N) - Mitchelstown
Cork (W) - Skibbereen
Donegal – Raphoe
Dublin - Swords
Galway - Athenry
Kerry – Tralee
Kildare - Naas
Kilkenny – Kilkenny
Laois – Portlaoise
Leitrim - Manorhamilton
Limerick - Newcastlewest
Longford - Longford Town
Louth – Castlebellingham
Mayo - Ballina
Monaghan - Monaghan Town
Meath - Kells
Offaly - Tullamore
Roscommon - Castlerea
Sligo - Ballymote
Tipperary (N) – Nenagh
Tipperary (S) - Cahir
Westmeath – Mullingar
Waterford – Dungarvan
Wexford - Enniscorthy
Wicklow - Bray
More News
In 2019 the Worlds Pairs Angling Championships in the Lakelands area organised by Lakelands Angling Club was one local recipient of funding
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.