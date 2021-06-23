New VillagePod app for Leitrim town offers customers contactless payment and rewards while backing local businesses

A new app is helping businesses in Manorhamilton by encouraging people to shop local with the added benefit of also helping to support local school, St Clare's Comprehensive as well.

VillagePod teamed up with local business owners, with the support of the Manorhamilton Chamber of Commerce, to create a platform to help people keep their shopping and gifting local.

Officially launched with the support of Manorhamilton Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise Board and the Leitrim County Council strategic team in August 2020 the app was only in operation for a few short months before the last lockdown came into place.

Now, as businesses again reopen their doors, the benefits of the app are becoming even more important for not just the businesses involved, but also the wider community.

The platform facilitates contactless payment, critical during the pandemic and also generates customer rewards for the businesses signed up to the app. It also supports a local area gift card which recipients can spend in any local business that accepts VillagePod. This can be purchased through the app from anywhere around the globe and sent to friends and family in and around Manorhamilton, allowing ex-pats the chance to support their native community.

St Clare’s Comprehensive School has been chosen by the local business owners as a beneficiary of charitable donations that are a feature of VillagePod; every time a purchase is made locally on VillagePod, the relevant business will make a donation to the school

VillagePod has been developed to champion the local businesses and provide them with a marketing and technological infrastructure that they may not have access to otherwise. The platform aims to make spending local a habit.

“We’ve been hugely encouraged by the strong uptake of VillagePod from local businesses in our pilot area in Wicklow and are excited to make a start in Leitrim”, says VillagePod founder Cormac McKenna.

“We started this journey when people told us how they value their local businesses and our mission is to help them harness the goodwill that people already have for them. These businesses are the fabric of our local communities and our team is excited to be able to support them.”

VillagePod works by allowing consumers to top up their account using a debit card, from there they can pay in VillagePod affiliated retailers with their smartphone/device.

Siobhan Kennedy, VillagePod communications manager explains, “More local businesses are coming on board every day and we welcome all businesses wishing to take payments from the public to contact us and get started on VillagePod.

“A big selling point for retailers is that we are bringing them a platform that up to now has only been available for larger businesses which make huge investments in IT and marketing. We’re making it accessible for smaller businesses.”

Businesses listed on the VillagePod app in Manorhamilton include:

ManorHub

Caz Cards

Gilberts Pharmacy

W8 Osta

Glencar Teashed

Paul Keogh Pensions, Training and Consultancy Services

Lock Up Alarms Ltd

Fulacht Fiadh Cafe

Five Glens Inn

The French Market

To access VillagePod just download the free app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. When installed simply select Leitrim and then Manorhamilton, enter your details and you are ready to go.

To download your app see Google Play or Apple app store