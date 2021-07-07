Proposed development of Leitrim's coastline

Leitrim has the shortest coastline in the country and we want to show it off!

This shoreline at Tullaghan is very popular with surfers that come to the area from neighbouring Bundoran, Co. Donegal. The currents and waves that come into the bay are ideal for surfers. There is currently no public access to the shoreline from any public road in County Leitrim. Surfers currently access the shoreline through private lands.

Access to the coast would increase Leitrim's tourist numbers and allow greater marketing through the successful Wild Atlantic Way. Also nearby cairn, folly tower and sea views are areas of interest.

Leitrim County Council is proposing the development of a public car park and a public access route with a road and a footpath to the coastline from Tullaghan Village. There is also hope for a picnic and biodiversity area.

A public consultation on the proposal is open from today, Wednesday July 7 through to Wednesday, August 4. Closing date for receipt of submission is 4pm on Wednesday, August 18.



Further information and details on the proposed works visit here.