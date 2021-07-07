Proposed development of Leitrim's coastline

Coastline at Tullaghan
Leitrim has the shortest coastline in the country and we want to show it off!
This shoreline at Tullaghan is very popular with surfers that come to the area from neighbouring Bundoran, Co. Donegal. The currents and waves that come into the bay are ideal for surfers. There is currently no public access to the shoreline from any public road in County Leitrim. Surfers currently access the shoreline through private lands.
Access to the coast would increase Leitrim's tourist numbers and allow greater marketing through the successful Wild Atlantic Way. Also nearby cairn, folly tower and sea views are areas of interest.
Leitrim County Council is proposing the development of a public car park and a public access route with a road and a footpath to the coastline from Tullaghan Village. There is also hope for a picnic and biodiversity area.
A public consultation on the proposal is open from today, Wednesday July 7 through to Wednesday, August 4. Closing date for receipt of submission is 4pm on Wednesday, August 18.
Further information and details on the proposed works visit here.
More News
Longford manager Padraic Davis pictured during the Leinster SFC quarter-final against Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Sunday Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.