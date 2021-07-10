Minister must establish independent investigation into 999 calls - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has called on the Minister for Justice to establish an independent investigation in relation to the cancelation of thousands of 999 calls by members of An Garda Siochana.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Teachta Kenny said: “This issue with 999 calls is only beginning and the idea that the Gardaí should investigate themselves is wholly inappropriate. I believe a full independent investigation needs to be carried out into this entire debacle.

"The reality here is that the Gardaí tried to cover this up and only reported it to the Policing Authority when it became clear the it was going to be published in the media. From the beginning, senior Gardaí tried to cover this up by claiming to the Policing Authority this was only a technical issue and there was no real problem.

”It is my understanding that one particular Garda is responsible for the cancelation of thousands of calls and the question has to be asked; how was this allowed to continue?

"We need the Minister for Justice to stand against this culture of coverup that is embedded in An Garda Siochana and until that happens, this kind of mal-practice and corruption is going to continue.

“The Minister needs to establish an independent investigation and she needs to do it now.”