Leitrim man Stephen’s documentary to premiere at Galway Film Fleadh

Galway Film Fleadh
Lurganboy man poet, Stephen Murphy has scripted a short new documentary eleven minutes film “The Trust Machine,” which will premiere at this year’s 32nd annual Galway Film Fleadh, which runs online from Tuesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 25.
Stephen was very happy when he recently learned that “The Trust Machine” will feature at the prestigious Galway Film Fleadh. He says “I’m delighted to say that “The Trust Machine,” a short film written by myself and directed by Ristéard Ó Domhnaill, will premiere at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh.
“Many of you may be familiar with Ristéard’s work in making ‘The Pipe’ back in 2010 about the Rossport community in Mayo and the Shell2Sea movement, and more recently in Atlantic, an exceptional fisheries documentary that was released in 2016 and narrated by Brendan Gleeson.
“It’s been a huge personal privilege to work with him in the making of this, and a lovely honour to have the premiere for it as part of this year’s Film Fleadh” Stephen added. Meantime the Galway Film Fleadh is an Oscars awards qualifying festival.
More News
Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club's J18 quad with Elsie Harman, Aoife Lowe, Rosanna Murphy, Grace Earley and cox Hugo Butler all happy with their win
Why did the quiet-spoken labourer from the Donegal Gaeltacht shoot the leading Fenian in the Phoenix Park murders?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.