Leitrim man Stephen’s documentary to premiere at Galway Film Fleadh

Leitrim man Stephen’s documentary to premiere at Galway Film Fleadh

Galway Film Fleadh

Reporter:

PJ Leddy

Lurganboy man poet, Stephen Murphy has scripted a short new documentary eleven minutes film “The Trust Machine,” which will premiere at this year’s 32nd annual Galway Film Fleadh, which runs online from Tuesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 25.

Stephen was very happy when he recently learned that “The Trust Machine” will feature at the prestigious Galway Film Fleadh. He says “I’m delighted to say that “The Trust Machine,” a short film written by myself and directed by Ristéard Ó Domhnaill, will premiere at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh.


“Many of you may be familiar with Ristéard’s work in making ‘The Pipe’ back in 2010 about the Rossport community in Mayo and the Shell2Sea movement, and more recently in Atlantic, an exceptional fisheries documentary that was released in 2016 and narrated by Brendan Gleeson.

“It’s been a huge personal privilege to work with him in the making of this, and a lovely honour to have the premiere for it as part of this year’s Film Fleadh” Stephen added. Meantime the Galway Film Fleadh is an Oscars awards qualifying festival.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie