Stunning riverside property at Knockvicar comes onto the market

Sherry FitzGerald Farrell brings to the market this stunning waterside residence at 12 Port Alainn, Knockvicar which is bathed in natural light and constructed to a high standard with a host of architectural features and quality fittings throughout.

Located in this highly regarded private complex, Tara Marina, with moorings, restaurant and bar on site, Port Alainn’s position on the Upper Shannon system is second to none.

Equidistant to Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle and with Lough Key National Park on its doorstep. Port Alainn is adjacent to Knockvicar Village and historic Cootehall is just minutes away, which has public and private moorings, church, primary school, Oakport Lough and ‘The Waterfront’ restaurant at Cuilmore Cove.

Lough Key Forest Park which was formerly the 2000 acre Rockingham Demesne, is one of Ireland’s finest parks offering beautiful natural and cultivated landscapes, specimen trees and bog gardens, castle and viewing tower, evocative islands, the Swedish inspired Boda Borg experience, Ireland's only Tree Canopy walk, Zipit adrenaline park, Adventure Play Kingdom, boating and electric bike trails, woodland segways and safari camping,

Nearby Carrick-on-Shannon is one of Ireland’s finest riverside towns with award winning restaurants, hotels, cafes & bars, cineplex and the Dock.

Activities include all weather tennis courts, quad bikes and go karting, clay shooting, Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club, public & private boat marinas, Aura leisure centre and pool, primary & secondary schools and an excellent retail offering. Asking price is €295,000.

For further details please call Liam Farrell, of Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, on 0719620976. TAP ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES

