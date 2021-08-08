08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Watch: New TV series to showcase Leitrim

Don't miss tonight's first episode of new series Sharon Shannon's Heartland

Sharon Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fáilte Ireland and TG4 have joined forces with renowned Irish musician Sharon Shannon on a new travel and music programme ‘Heartlands’.

The four-week series, commencing on Wednesday, August 11 at 8.30pm, features Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin showcasing the Shannon River region across Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Packed with inspirational ideas for short breaks this summer and into autumn, the series will encourage and remind more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland.

Programme schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, August 11

Sharon visits Counties Cavan, Roscommon and Leitrim

Shannon Pot with Manchán Magan

Caoilinn chats with Steve Wickham/Liam O’Maonlaí at Kilronan Castle

Sharon & Caoilinn visit the Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo

Meet with Piper Ronan Browne in Battlebridge

Eleanor Shanley chats in Cryans, Carrick-on-Shannon

Episode 2: Wednesday, August 18

Sharon visits Counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath

Farmers Market at Carrick-on-Shannon

Strokestown House and Gardens

Chat and tune with Nathan Carter at Richmond Harbour

Bay Sports at Hodson Bay

Chat and tune with the Henshaw Family

Episode 3: Wednesday, August 25

Sharon visits Counties Westmeath, Offaly and Galway

Pass through Athlone – Celtic Roots Studio

Visit Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Chat and tune with Seamus Begley at Luker’s, Shannonbridge

Visit Portumna Castle

Pallas Karting

Chat and tune with Mundy at Pod Umna, glamping village


Episode 4: Wednesday, September 1

Sharon visits Counties Clare and Tipperary

Visit Derg Isle and Holy Island

Chat and tune with Gerry Banjo O’Connor at Garrykennedy, Tipperary

Beal Boru with Aindrias de Staic

Chat and tune with Susan O’Neill at Ballina/Killaloe

Sharon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin will slowly cruise the River Shannon discovering Ireland’s hidden gems while catching up with a host of musical friends, such as Liam O’Maonlaoi (Hothouse Flowers), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Eleanor Shanley, Nathan Carter, The Henshaws, Seamus Begley, Mundy, Gerry ‘Banjo’ O’Connor and Susan O’Neill.

 

EXPLAINER: HSE advice for Leitrim parents on whether their 12 to 15 year-old should get vaccine

Registration is expected to open for this age group very soon

Divisive pedestrianisation of Carrick-on-Shannon ends for this year

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media