Watch: New TV series to showcase Leitrim

Sharon Shannon
Fáilte Ireland and TG4 have joined forces with renowned Irish musician Sharon Shannon on a new travel and music programme ‘Heartlands’.
The four-week series, commencing on Wednesday, August 11 at 8.30pm, features Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin showcasing the Shannon River region across Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.
Packed with inspirational ideas for short breaks this summer and into autumn, the series will encourage and remind more Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland.
Programme schedule:
Episode 1: Wednesday, August 11
Sharon visits Counties Cavan, Roscommon and Leitrim
Shannon Pot with Manchán Magan
Caoilinn chats with Steve Wickham/Liam O’Maonlaí at Kilronan Castle
Sharon & Caoilinn visit the Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo
Meet with Piper Ronan Browne in Battlebridge
Eleanor Shanley chats in Cryans, Carrick-on-Shannon
Episode 2: Wednesday, August 18
Sharon visits Counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath
Farmers Market at Carrick-on-Shannon
Strokestown House and Gardens
Chat and tune with Nathan Carter at Richmond Harbour
Bay Sports at Hodson Bay
Chat and tune with the Henshaw Family
Episode 3: Wednesday, August 25
Sharon visits Counties Westmeath, Offaly and Galway
Pass through Athlone – Celtic Roots Studio
Visit Clonmacnoise, Offaly
Chat and tune with Seamus Begley at Luker’s, Shannonbridge
Visit Portumna Castle
Pallas Karting
Chat and tune with Mundy at Pod Umna, glamping village
Episode 4: Wednesday, September 1
Sharon visits Counties Clare and Tipperary
Visit Derg Isle and Holy Island
Chat and tune with Gerry Banjo O’Connor at Garrykennedy, Tipperary
Beal Boru with Aindrias de Staic
Chat and tune with Susan O’Neill at Ballina/Killaloe
Sharon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin will slowly cruise the River Shannon discovering Ireland’s hidden gems while catching up with a host of musical friends, such as Liam O’Maonlaoi (Hothouse Flowers), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Eleanor Shanley, Nathan Carter, The Henshaws, Seamus Begley, Mundy, Gerry ‘Banjo’ O’Connor and Susan O’Neill.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.