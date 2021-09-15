Chance to win a fantastic Dr Hauschka’s beauty hamper

A crucial step in your skincare regime: cleansing! Not the most glamourous part of your daily care routine but cleansing is so important for ensuring your skin is thoroughly clean and fresh.
Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream offers renewing, refreshing care to the skin while gently supporting your skin’s natural protective function.
For a limited time only (until 1st October 2021) you will receive a free 50ml (full sized) Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Cream (RRP €19.45) absolutely free when you spend €50 or more on Dr. Hauschka skincare either instore or online. Now that really is a reason to celebrate cleansing!
Suitable for all skin conditions, Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream 50ml is a definite skincare staple. Formulated with sweet almond meal it gently exfoliates and absorbs excess oil and impurities. Anthyllis and calendula extracts will calm and clarify your complexion while St. John’s wort and chamomile will soothe the skin.
It’s unique ‘press and roll’ application method also stimulates the skin’s ability to cleanse itself and lifts away dead, dull skin.
Used every morning and evening and followed by toner and either your day cream or night serum, Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream will leave your skin feeling healthy and looking radiant! For further details on the full Dr. Hauschka skincare range, your local stockists or to shop online log onto Dr. Hauschka’s website: www.drh.ie
How to enter our competition
To be in with a chance to winning one of two of Dr. Hauschka’s wonderful hampers answer the fallowing question:
Name one of the ingredient in Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream.
Email your answer, name, address and phone number to leitrimlive@gmail.com
Closing date is Wednesday, September 22.
Winners will be notified by email.
All prizes will be available for collection at the Leitrim Observer office, 7 The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Best of luck!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.