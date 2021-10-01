Search

01/10/2021

Leitrim court hears case of man who travelled outside the 5km Covid restriction

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

A Ballaghaderreen man who was caught by gardai to be travelling beyond the 5km allowed during the Covid lockdown, has been fined €250 at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
33-year-old Stephen Nolan, Main Street, Ballaghaderreen was charged with being in breach of this Covid regulation on February 9 at Doon, Boyle.
He was stopped in Boyle, 30 km from his home, Sergeant Michael Gallagher told the court.
When asked why he was in breach of the regulations he said that kids were “going mad in the house” and he had gone to Lough Key Forest Park to read a book and was going to Dublin the next day.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant, who was not in court, €250 and fixed leave for circuit court appeal at €100 bond and €100 independent surety.

