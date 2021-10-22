Couple plead guilty to "shocking case of littering"

A County Leitrim couple, who pleaded guilty to what Judge Kevin Kilrane described as a “shocking case” of littering, have been given the Probation Act and fined respectively after they paid €900 of a thousand euro sum ordered, into court, at Ballyshannon District Court.

Eileen Ward, Oak Grove, Kinlough pleaded guilty to creating litter in a public place at The Pier, Lough Melvin on May 10, 2019.

She also pleaded guilty to a charge of disposing of waste in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution at Oak Grove, Kinlough, on June 26 2019.

Brian Ward, of the same address, pleaded guilty to identical charges.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said the couple had struggled but had come up with €900 of the €1,000 they were asked to pay at a previous sitting.

The court said this would be acceptable.

The judge applied the Probation Act in the case of Eileen Ward and fined Brian Ward €100 on the first charge and took the second charge into consideration.

The court ordered that the €900 be paid for Leitrim County Council’s costs.