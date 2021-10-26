The Corn Mill Theatre Group present 'Windows' by Alice Lynch and directed by Ronan Ward on Friday 29th & Saturday 30th October, at 8pm.

Booking essential www.cornmilltheatre. com or 087 257 0363 with tickets at €10 each.

Synopsis

Four strangers are forced to spend time together in unexpected circumstances. With nothing to do, they begin to question their lives with unexpected consequences.



Alice Lynch

Alice Lynch studied Drama and Theatre in NUI Maynooth from 2008-2010 and completed a Masters in Drama and Theatre in UCD in 2011. Her first play, ‘Katie’s Wake’ was shortlisted for the Cork Arts Theatre new writing awards and was produced under the direction of Tess Healy Maguire. She developed an interest in new writing and has mostly appeared in new plays including ‘Dole Etiquette’ by Catherine McKiernan in 2010, ‘A Holy Show’ by Padraic McIntyre in 2011 and ‘The Mass Rock’ by Tara Maria Lovett. Alice co-founded The Moogles Theatre Company in 2011 to produce and promote new writing by women. She wrote and directed ‘Intentions’ in 2015 and co-wrote ‘Waiting for Grenville’, directed by Phil Gilbride in 2016. In 2017, Alice was awarded ‘Best New Playwright’ at The All Ireland One Act Finals with ‘Shooting Stars’ which she also directed. She has also written a series of ten-minute plays which have been performed during the Cootehill Arts Festival and the Cork Arts Theatre in 2018. In 2019, Alice performed with The Corn Mill Theatre award-winning play ‘On Broken Wings’ by Dermot Healy. Her play ‘The Aftermath’ was produced by the Corn Mill Theatre Group in 2019 and came third in the All-Ireland One Act Finals in Cork. ‘Windows’ and 'The Cheque's in the Post' are her latest plays.