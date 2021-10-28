Leitrim councillor says that clarity is needed on future of AIB bank branches

Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn
Fine Gael councillor from the Ballinamore Municipal District, Ita Reynolds-Flynn, has requested that AIB provide the Leitrim County Council with details of their future plans for bank branches in the county.
The call came following the closure of Bank of Ireland branches in Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton earlier this month.
Cllr Reynolds-Flynn said the loss of a bank is “detrimental to a town” and she said the council needs to be aware of AIB’s plans so we can be prepared for the future.
