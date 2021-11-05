26 new homes completed in third quarter of 2021 in Leitrim

File photo
26 new homes were completed in the county between July and September this year according to figure released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
The majority of these (19 homes) were completed in the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District.
Just four properties were completed in the Ballinamore Municipal District area and a further three were completed in the Manorhamilton Municipal District.
In surrounding counties figures for completions were also quite low. Cavan only had 45 new homes completed in the third quarter of this year while Roscommon had 54 and Longford had the lowest number of any local authority with just 17 new homes completed.
Nationally, Kildare was the local authority with the highest number of completions in the third quarter of 2021 with 541 new homes finished during the three month period.
Treasure Leitrim members applaud Leitrim County Councillors after they unanimously backed the motion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.