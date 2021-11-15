Search

15/11/2021

Michael is Leitrim's first recipient of Ambassador Award for ‘Farming For Nature’

Michael is Leitrim's first recipient of Ambassador Award for ‘Farming For Nature’

Michael McManus, Spa Cottage, Carrick-on-Shannon being congratulated by James Madden, County Veterinary Officer with Leitrim County Council

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Michael McManus, Spa Cottage, Carrick-on-Shannon was recently awarded with the Ambassador Award for ‘Farming For Nature’.
Michael is the first recipient of this award in Co Leitrim. The award was presented in Kinvara, Co. Clare on October 23 last.
At the award ceremony Dr Brendon Dunford of the Burren Programme said “farming for nature ambassadors are so encouraging and inspirational.
“They provide a true testimony of how farming and nature must work in harmony and those simple actions can make a big difference. Farming ambassadors need our respect gratitude and support.
“They embody all that is great about rural Ireland and offers hope at a time of climate and bio-diversity crisis”.
Michael McManus has been an organic farmer outside of Carrick-on-Shannon at Spa Cottage Farm since 2016.
Michael works on three distinct soils and landscapes ranging from limestone outcrop, sandy loam and shale.
The farmersjournal.ie recently featured Michael’s farm with his sulphur well and his diversification venture where he has developed a brand of skincare products from the renowned 17th century sulphur well.
Also, with the support of Leader funding Michael intends to develop a visitors spa experience for the west of Ireland in the coming years outside of Carrick-on Shannon.
Speaking to the Leitrim Observer Michael said, ”it is extremely important that farmers find alternative methods of diversifying and have sustainable forms of farming that would lead to a reduction in cardon and methine emissions”.
Michael will use his Ambassadorship in the coming years to promote sustainable agriculture in Co. Leitrim and the west of Ireland.
Michael is also appreciative of being part of Leitrim sustainable farming project being facilitated by Leitrim County Council (LSAG).

Renewed Appeal - Unidentified Human Remains Discovered in County Leitrim – 1st May 1986

Watch: Treasure Leitrim calls on Minister Eamon Ryan to stand with the community

North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community's 24 Hours of power challenge

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media