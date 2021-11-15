Michael is Leitrim's first recipient of Ambassador Award for ‘Farming For Nature’

Michael McManus, Spa Cottage, Carrick-on-Shannon was recently awarded with the Ambassador Award for ‘Farming For Nature’.

Michael is the first recipient of this award in Co Leitrim. The award was presented in Kinvara, Co. Clare on October 23 last.

At the award ceremony Dr Brendon Dunford of the Burren Programme said “farming for nature ambassadors are so encouraging and inspirational.

“They provide a true testimony of how farming and nature must work in harmony and those simple actions can make a big difference. Farming ambassadors need our respect gratitude and support.

“They embody all that is great about rural Ireland and offers hope at a time of climate and bio-diversity crisis”.

Michael McManus has been an organic farmer outside of Carrick-on-Shannon at Spa Cottage Farm since 2016.

Michael works on three distinct soils and landscapes ranging from limestone outcrop, sandy loam and shale.

The farmersjournal.ie recently featured Michael’s farm with his sulphur well and his diversification venture where he has developed a brand of skincare products from the renowned 17th century sulphur well.

Also, with the support of Leader funding Michael intends to develop a visitors spa experience for the west of Ireland in the coming years outside of Carrick-on Shannon.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer Michael said, ”it is extremely important that farmers find alternative methods of diversifying and have sustainable forms of farming that would lead to a reduction in cardon and methine emissions”.

Michael will use his Ambassadorship in the coming years to promote sustainable agriculture in Co. Leitrim and the west of Ireland.

Michael is also appreciative of being part of Leitrim sustainable farming project being facilitated by Leitrim County Council (LSAG).