Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced €152,432 in funding for minor flood mitigation works in Co Leitrim.
The Minister confirmed the approval of Leitrim County Council’s three applications under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.
Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €152,432 in total: funding of €99,930 has been approved for the clearance of a drainage channel from properties to the lake and provision of beams at rear of properties in Ballinaglera Village.
In addition, €30,203 has been approved for the clearance of a drainage channel to the lake, the extension to an existing berm and the underpinning of a private pedestrian bridge at Stoney River, Ballinaglera.
The OPW has also approved funding of €22,299 for the clearance of a drainage channel, reinstatement of berms along the river and the reinstatement of a private lane in Cornamucklagh South.
