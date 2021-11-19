Search

19/11/2021

€152,432  in funding for minor flood mitigation works in Co Leitrim

flood-risk-warning-issued-today-in-co-kildare

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., has announced  €152,432 in funding for minor flood mitigation works in Co Leitrim.

The Minister confirmed the approval of Leitrim County Council’s three applications under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Under the scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved funding of €152,432 in total: funding of €99,930 has been approved for the clearance of a drainage channel from properties to the lake and provision of beams at rear of properties in Ballinaglera Village.

In addition, €30,203 has been approved for the clearance of a drainage channel to the lake, the extension to an existing berm and the underpinning of a private pedestrian bridge at Stoney River, Ballinaglera.

The OPW has also approved funding of €22,299 for the clearance of a drainage channel, reinstatement of berms along the river and the reinstatement of a private lane in Cornamucklagh South.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media