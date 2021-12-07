Leitrim Disabled Person’s Organisation celebrate International Day of Disabled People

On Monday, 29th November, Leitrim Disabled Person’s Organisation (DPO) hosted its inaugural International Day of Disabled People event.

The United Nations International Day of Disabled People is an annual, global event that promotes the rights and wellbeing of disabled people at every level of society.

Guest speaker, Peter Kearns (ONSIDE Coordinator, Independent Living Movement Ireland), opened the event with a presentation outlining the important role that social model DPO's have at both a national and local level.

He said, “DPOs are collective spaces for, and always with disabled people. They are collectives which are informed through an equality, equity, human rights and social model of disability approach.”

Niall Jordan, DPO member, shared an interesting and informative presentation on the signs and symbols of the LGBTI+ Community and Disability Community. An important reminder that the values of inclusion, diversity and intersectionality are at the very core of the DPO's work.

Launched in 2020, Leitrim DPO brings disabled people together collectively, to work towards a more inclusive and equal society.

If you are a disabled person living in County Leitrim and would like more information about Leitrim DPO, please contact Audrey Wilson, ILMI ONSIDE Community Navigator for more information. Email: audreywilson@ilmi.ie

Leitrim DPO is supported by Independent Living Movement Ireland and Leitrim Development Company.