Chance to win Dr Hauschka’s luxury Christmas collection hamper

To celebrate their stunning Christmas 2021 gift collection, Dr. Hauschka Skincare is delighted to team up with the Leitrim Observer to give readers the chance to win one of their Christmas 2021 gift sets, with four sets from the range up for grabs!

Dr. Hauschka’s Christmas Gift Collection 2021 comprises of seven luxury gift sets in total with something available across the range to suit everyone’s skincare needs. Each of the sets are beautifully packaged in vibrant festive colours that will be sure to delight when unwrapped on Christmas morning.

Dr. Hauschka’s Beautiful Body Set €19.95

Beautify the body and delight the senses with the Beautiful Body Gift Set. There is a Dr. Hauschka body oil suitable for every occasion included in this luxury set; Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Oil, Dr. Hauschka’s Moor Lavender Body Oil, Dr. Hauschka’s Birch Arnica Energising Body Oil, Dr. Hauschka’s Blackthorn Toning Body Oil and Dr. Hauschka’s Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Milk.

Dr. Hauschka’s Relaxing Lavender Set €27.95

Lavender to soothe and relax the body and mind -this set features Dr. Hauschka’s Lavender Sandalwood Calming Body Cream and the Dr. Hauschka Moor Lavender Calming Body Oil, this great duo will be sure to help you relax and unwind after a busy day.

Dr. Hauschka’s Everyday Essentials Set €29.95

Featuring your Dr. Hauschka daily care must haves this set contains handy 30ml sized products that are ideal for travelling. It includes Dr. Hauschka’s Cleansing Cream, Dr. Hauschka’s Soothing Cleansing Milk and Dr. Hauschka’s Hydrating Hand Cream.

Dr. Hauschka’s Deluxe Body Set €32.95

This gift set includes three body care must haves – Dr. Hauschka’s gentle, nourishing Shower Cream, the handbag essential, Dr. Hauschka’s Hydrating Hand Cream and the invigorating body moisturiser, Dr. Hauschka’s Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Milk.

Dr. Hauschka’s Radiant Rose Set €34.95

Reveal the power of the rose with Dr. Hauschka’s Radiant Rose Set which features the cult classic Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream which captures the strength and softness of the rose to nourish and protect normal, dry and sensitive skin. The set also includes the ever-popular Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner.

Dr. Hauschka’s Refreshing Shower Set €39.95

Create a pampering shower experience with the Refreshing Shower Gift Set which features Dr. Hauschka’s Shampoo, Hair Oil and Dr. Hauschka’s Shower Cream.

Dr. Hauschka’s Luxury Face Care Set €44.95

The classic three step skincare regime; cleanse, tone and moisturise, this set has you covered! It features a daily cleanser, Dr. Hauschka’s Soothing Cleansing Milk, Dr. Hauschka’s Facial Toner to tone and renew the skin and finish with Dr. Hauschka’s Quince Day Cream, a light daily moisturiser that will refresh and protect the skin.

For further details on the Christmas Gift Collection 2021, the full Dr. Hauschka skincare range as well as details for your local stockist or to shop online log onto Dr. Hauschka’s website: www.drh.ie