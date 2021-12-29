Free online course from the award winning SHESchool

If you are looking for a New Year’s Resolution that could open up a whole new world to you, then why not make learning more about politics top of your agenda by signing up to a Free online ‘Introduction to Politics’ course for women this January from the award winning SHESchool.

If you simply want to find out more about how the county council works and the role of a county councillor or are even considering running for local election in 2024 then See Her Elected can help provide you with the necessary skills, confidence, and knowledge. See Her Elected is a feminist, community-led initiative which is open to all women and aims to strengthen local democracy by listening to women and providing them with the knowledge and support they need to participate in local politics

SHE was recently crowned the winner of the 2021 Innovation in Politics Award in the Democracy category. It is the first time Ireland has won this prestigious award.

The Introduction to Politics course runs for free on Zoom over three consecutive weeks on Wednesday, January 12th,, 19th and 26th. The classes will run twice on each date in a bid to fit into day-to-day life for women with a lunchtime option from 1-2pm and an evening option from 8-9p.m. The course aims to empower women to engage in electoral politics. The free online SHESchool course is for anyone who wants to start to build up a bit of knowledge about what politics is and how politics works.

SHE has also written Ireland's first Guidebook to Running in the 2024 Local Elections as part of a toolkit of practical supports for women inspired to run for election and join their campaign teams. The book is available to download free of charge on the website. Any woman who signs up to our Introduction to Politics course in January will also receive a Free copy of the new book in the post!

“We want to see more women being elected to councils and to the Dáil. Our free online #SHESchool is all about explaining local politics, where you fit in, and what you can do to have a say in what goes on. Only 25% of county councillors throughout Ireland are female and we have a much lower percentage of female councillors in rural counties compared to more urban centres such as Dublin. It is important to have a female perspective at decision making level as this will ensure more balanced decisions are made on a range of issues which matter to us as women whether that’s climate change, employment, parenting, care or violence against women for example,” explained Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager with See Her Elected.

The aim of the introductory course is to demystify local politics as Dr Maher explained: “The overall aim of the SHE Project is to empower women to engage in electoral politics. We want to see more women being elected to councils, especially in our rural constituencies. But this is not what our free online SHESchool is about right now. It is about explaining how politics works in your county, where you fit in, and what you can do to have a say in what goes on.

“We promise there is no homework involved and all you need is an hour each week, an email address and a device that connects to the internet.

The first session on Wednesday, January 12th will examine active citizenship and look at opportunities for people in the community to become part of the decision-making structures in county councils, and how that can happen to allow better decisions to be made without them necessarily ever running for election. The second week of the course on January 19th will examine the purpose, structure, and function of a county council.

On Wednesday, January 26th, the session will focus on the day-to-day job of the county councillor and the remuneration. This module examines the gender breakdown of councillors and looks at the latest research on the barriers that women face in running for council elections.

Register now on Eventbrite with a link on www.seeherelected.ie or contact the SHESchool on 086 0320455 or email info@seeherelected.ie to register your interest in the course.