Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - January

“We must restrict our movements, we have to limit the people we interact with outside of our households, if we are to suppress the virus and sustain our essential services.” This was the message from Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan as the post-Christmas surge hit home in early January. The reality of the introduction of more lockdown measures meant that there was a very subdued start to 2021. Little did we know then that, nearly 12 months later, the figures for Leitrim's infection rates would be even higher and we would be facing the prospect of a vaccine booster.

Snow fun for everyone! This month brought falls of snow, a welcome relief for many during the Level 5 Lockdown. Pictured are three sisters Chloe, Mia and Emily Barry from Gowel loving the snow and making the most of throwing snowballs Picture: Noreen Gaffney

Not only were our health services and in particular, our nurses and doctors feeling the strain, gardai were also struggling to deal with staff shortages as a result of Covid.

There was some good news amongst the Covid stories however with the first nursing home residents vaccinated against the virus in Leitrim. Eighty-eight-year-old Eddie McCartin, from Drumgownagh, Ballinamore had the distinction of being the first person in residential services for older people in Leitrim, Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) to be vaccinated against Covid-19 receiving the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Also welcome was the news that €645,000 in funding was secured for projects in Carrick-on- Shannon, Carrigallen, Jamestown, Rooskey, Drumshanbo, and Dowra under the Town and Village Standard Scheme.

Liam Cox pictured completing his amazing 12 Marathons of Christmas in aid of North West STOP. The Leitrim Village native and former Junior international rower ran a full marathon every day from December 20, 2020 right through to the start of 2021 Picture: Mark Kelly