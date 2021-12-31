Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - February

February 2021 started with Traveller organisations around the country calling on Travellers to fully adhere to Covid-19 public health measures, including restrictions on funerals after large crowds attended a funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon. Videos circulated in the area of over 100 people in attendance at the funeral as it made its way to St Mary's Cemetery in Carrick-on-Shannon. This was in breach of Level 5 restrictions in place in the country at the time.

Local Fianna Fáil councillors also said that, in light of the ongoing restrictions, plans for the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin and other politicians to travel abroad as part of St Patrick's Day celebrations in 2021, should be shelved. Local politicians said that they would not be travelling for events on March 17 and there was strong opposition to the Taoiseach travelling to the White House. In the end the Taoiseach declined to travel to the USA.

There was disappointment this month at more incidents of fly tipping. In Drumshanbo rubbish was left along a fence while the incidence of littering along the county's roads was also highlighted by Leitrim County Councillors.

Farmers also took unprecedented action this month as part of a national campaign to highlight the impact of uncontrolled dogs on livestock. A number of farmers put up signs banning dogs from entering their properties. Farmers said they were frustrated that some owners were failing to keep dogs on leads while out walking, especially in rural areas where sheep and other livestock were especially vulnerable.

This month also saw the next phase of the vaccine rollout with confirmation that doctors' surgeries in Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo were to start community vaccination.

The iconic Geraghty's shop in Carrick-on-Shannon was named as Leitrim's Favourite Building by our online voters

The shop emerged as a serious contender for the title from the start after receiving a large number of readers' nominations and quickly emerged to the forefront on our poll alongside the other top three finalists - Sean MacDiaramada's homestead in Kiltyclogher, The Corn Mill Theatre in Carrigallen and the Old Barracks in Keshcarrigan.