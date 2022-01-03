Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - May

Covid still dominated the headlines in May, this time we were looking at the cost of the pandemic to the county.

Over €6million was paid out in supports and grants to Leitrim businesses during the pandemic. In May we had hope as the roadmap to recovery was set out with dates for businesses to open in May, June and July.

The pedestrianisation saga of Carrick-on-Shannon's Main Street started with the Council releasing a survey to get people's opinions on the idea. However this survey later became a sticking point as it did not allow people to express the opinion that they wanted no pedestrianisation.

Staying in the county town there was also upset about a possible bypass route around the town.

Residents in the Attirory area of Carrick-on-Shannon voiced their strong opposition to proposed route corridors for the N4 Carrick-on-Shannon bypass which cut a swathe through, or close to, a number of housing estates in the area.

Residents in the highly and densely populated area of the town are adamant that such routes are not warranted and are far too close in proximity to residential areas.

The proposed route corridors would swing left off the N4 to the south of the town, through Ballynacleigh and Attirory, cross the River Shannon, the train line and the Elphin Road before reconnecting with the N4 near Drumharlow.

These newer routes caused shock and concern among local residents who felt any such routes would impact greatly on numerous family homes and people's lives.

Manorhamilton joined towns, villages and communities across Ireland who held vigils, demonstrations and events to show their solidarity with the attacks on Palestinians in May

An action group was formed called the Attirory N4 Action Group.

Three closed Leitrim Garda Stations were announced this month as going for auction.

The station houses and property in Dromahair, Drumkeerin and Keshcarrigan were announced as part of a list of properties heading for auction in September 2021, according to Government TD Patrick O'Donovan.

However communities in Dromahair and Keshcarrigan later fought against this idea, with both communities wishing to keep the buildings as public/ community facilities.

This month we discovered the HSE had been hit by a cyber attack.

Many clinics and medical appointments were cancelled as the HSE and its staff grappled with the news.