Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - June

This year's lockdown revealed a rise a in domestic violence reports in Leitrim.

Gardai said there was a 65% increase in reports of domestic violence in the year to date for 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The local trend matched the national figures on domestic violence reports and call outs.

County Leitrim welcomed it's newest Superintendent Chris Grogan. He assured the people of Leitrim that he is “here to stay” in his new role.

Last month's garda station story rolled over into June when Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O'Donovan issued stark words to local authorities including Leitrim County Council during his visit to Dromahair.

He said it was “shocking” that there are derelict garda stations left in the centre of towns and villages during a housing crisis and local authorities “won't send me back a letter to say they will take them.”

He was adamant that Leitrim County Council and Leader groups must be partners in taking over the state owned property.

Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, with Minister of State Frank Feighan, Leitrim councillors and local community members outside Dromahair's former Garda Barracks on June 2. Picture: Willie Donnellan

There was much excitement this month for the future of tourism in Leitrim and the region after the Cavan Burren and the Shannon Pot were granted a world class discovery centre.

The multimillion euro facility is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors a year and there are plans for Leitrim tourism and associated businesses and hospitality to benefit from this.

At the end of this month, a Leitrim community group started a campaign in June to overturn the a planning permission granted by both Leitrim and Sligo county councils to Coillte to build 10 industrial wind turbines.

Eight of the proposed giant turbines were located in Leitrim and two in Sligo, close to Drumkeerin and Dromahair.

These turbines are 70% taller than the existing turbines in the area with many claiming they will would dominate the scenic landscape.

Wind Aware Dromahair, a local community group campaigning in opposition to Coillte’s development at Croagh Mountain appealed the planning decision to An Bord Pleanala.



