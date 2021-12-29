Search

29 Dec 2021

Island Theatre in Leitrim presents a classic horror film with a bite

Still looking for a fright? Watch a calssic horror at The Dock

Still looking for a fright? Watch a classic horror at The Island Theatre

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

The Island Theatre, Ballinamore is pleased to present Nosfertatu: A symphony of horror film show with live original soundtrack by Greenbird, this Thursday, December 30 at 6pm.

This classic film is a 1922 silent German Expressionist horror directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Shreck as Count Orlok, a vampire loosely based on the famous Dracula.
Alongside the screening of the film, local alt-folk band GreenBird will perform their highly original live soundtrack.
GreenBird is a band that draws on a tapestry of Folk music, Old-Time music and Jazz to create their own sound of melodies and songs that occupy a timeless folk genre. Their music is underpinned by rich harmonies that adds texture and colour to simple tunes.
The band consists of Cliodhna Quinlan on fiddle and viola and backing vocals, Mark Murphy on piano, guitar and mandolin, and Mandi Frankham on lead vocals and flute.
As an accomplished silent movie orchestra, performing at the Blackrock Film Festival in Louth and in the Dock, they use piano, fiddle, vocal, flute, looped percussion and sound effects creating an atmospheric, eerie and vivid accompaniment. The result can be scary at times, but is also beautiful, accessible and great fun.
“Its hard to categorise this music but we feel it is true to the tradition of musical accompaniment to silent films and also to our own diverse backgrounds in many different music including folk and jazz.
“It’s a great film and we try to ensure that the music score matches up with the on screen action which is always at the centre of things. There are also many improvised elements in the performance which ensure that each performance will be unique, enjoyable and hopefully memorable.”
Responses to previous performances:
“Astounding”
“It was my first time seeing a silent film and I loved it. The music was amazing.”
“The music complimented the film beautifully, made the experience so much more.”
“Great job GreenBird, Looking forward to more!”
Tickets are €5 and available from www.islandtheatre.ie
Film is rated 12.

This project has been made possible through the support of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme 202.
This is a unique opportunity to see a very special show and definitely a break from the norm this Christmas. If you have not stepped inside the newly renovated theatre, this is also a motivation!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media