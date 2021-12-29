Island Theatre in Leitrim presents a classic horror film with a bite

The Island Theatre, Ballinamore is pleased to present Nosfertatu: A symphony of horror film show with live original soundtrack by Greenbird, this Thursday, December 30 at 6pm.

This classic film is a 1922 silent German Expressionist horror directed by F.W. Murnau and starring Max Shreck as Count Orlok, a vampire loosely based on the famous Dracula.

Alongside the screening of the film, local alt-folk band GreenBird will perform their highly original live soundtrack.

GreenBird is a band that draws on a tapestry of Folk music, Old-Time music and Jazz to create their own sound of melodies and songs that occupy a timeless folk genre. Their music is underpinned by rich harmonies that adds texture and colour to simple tunes.

The band consists of Cliodhna Quinlan on fiddle and viola and backing vocals, Mark Murphy on piano, guitar and mandolin, and Mandi Frankham on lead vocals and flute.

As an accomplished silent movie orchestra, performing at the Blackrock Film Festival in Louth and in the Dock, they use piano, fiddle, vocal, flute, looped percussion and sound effects creating an atmospheric, eerie and vivid accompaniment. The result can be scary at times, but is also beautiful, accessible and great fun.

“Its hard to categorise this music but we feel it is true to the tradition of musical accompaniment to silent films and also to our own diverse backgrounds in many different music including folk and jazz.

“It’s a great film and we try to ensure that the music score matches up with the on screen action which is always at the centre of things. There are also many improvised elements in the performance which ensure that each performance will be unique, enjoyable and hopefully memorable.”

Responses to previous performances:

“Astounding”

“It was my first time seeing a silent film and I loved it. The music was amazing.”

“The music complimented the film beautifully, made the experience so much more.”

“Great job GreenBird, Looking forward to more!”

Tickets are €5 and available from www.islandtheatre.ie

Film is rated 12.

This project has been made possible through the support of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme 202.

This is a unique opportunity to see a very special show and definitely a break from the norm this Christmas. If you have not stepped inside the newly renovated theatre, this is also a motivation!