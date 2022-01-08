Fundraising walk for Peru on Dough Mountain in Leitrim

Holey Soles Hill Walking Group would like to extend huge thanks to the 67 people who supported their fundraising walks for Warmi Huasi in Peru recently and to those who could not attend the walk but contributed to the fund.

Also to the guides from NorthWest Mountain Rescue Team and Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team who saw everyone safe on the day.

There were a few showers but when the mist cleared the views from Dough Mountain were breathtaking.

Everyone was delighted with the delicious refreshments from the Wild Rose Bakery afterwards in the scenic location. That was the icing on the cake to a fantastic day!

The amount raised from the charity hill walk and ramble amounted to an amazing €2,155 for Warmi Huasi.



In Peru. Fr. Ed O'Connell, a Columban priest, and his team in Peru who run the charity are delighted with the funds raised and with the solidarity from Leitrim in what has been a very difficult year for all.

They want to pass on their sincere thanks to all who attended or contributed to the fundraising event. Having consulted with Fr Ed as to what he and his team would like to use the funds for, the Leitrim supporters are in agreement with their suggestion which he puit forward saying: “A number of the primary school children, both in Lampa and Pausa, Ayacucho, and in San Bento, Carabayllo, have dropped behind with their schooling, some as they do not have the equipment to tune into the government run programme.



“We have bought some tablets, but could do with some more. We have teachers and youth volunteering their time to work in person one to one, with the children and we have small groups of four children working together sharing a tablet for an hour then another group take their turn, keeping strict biosecurity protocols. Tablets cost between S/300 to 500 soles each, an average price would be around €100.

“Another possibility is to help the six communal kitchens, €410 will help 1,000 people, between children,adolescents, elderly and migrants, have a nutritive meal each day for five days. This amount covers vegetables, an amount of chicken or fish, and gas for the cookers, as well as bio security materials. The local municipality gives them a certain amount of rice and pasta and the people, from their contributions, buy potatoes and a few more ingredients."

The organisers would also like to thank the Bee Park Sports Hub for their support.