Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa named Gold Medal Winner at Ireland’s Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant Awards

Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa was named the Gold Medal winner for Ireland’s Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant at the 2022 Gold Medal Awards.



Celebrating a remarkable 32 years, the Gold Medal Awards are the leading independent awards for the Irish hospitality industry and aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector throughout the country over the past twelve months.

Following the last two years of Covid 19 disruption across the country, the Gold Medal Awards announced Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across most categories!



Showing that Ireland’s reputation for famous hospitality stretches across the country, there was a strong regional spread amongst the winners, However Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa scooped an additional 2 awards, A silver in Irelands 4 Star Hotel and a Silver award for Ireland’s Chef of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, Andrew McGovern, General Manager stated, “We are thrilled to receive the Gold Medal award and to have received Silver awards in a number of categories.

“The awards are a result of the dedication and commitment of our teams at the hotel, but a special mention goes to Daniel Willimont, Executive Chef, who’s skill and focus and imagination in terms of our menu offerings at the hotel, are testament to the work that Daniel and his team and indeed the service team deliver. It has been a difficult few years for our industry where these awards are well deserved credit for all.”



Sister hotel, Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, were also up for nominations and were successful in attaining a Bronze award on the night.

With 168 finalists up for honours, the judges achieved a mammoth task of selecting 56 outstanding properties for recognition. The winners of all categories were revealed at a gala awards ceremony on March 22 in the Lyrath Estate, Co Kilkenny.

Donagh Davern, FIHI and member of the Judging Panel said of the awards, “The last number of years are unprecedented in the hospitality sector.



“As the world thankfully emerges from this time, Gold Medal Inspectors were delighted to be back on the road, visiting some wonderful properties, where the key is their exceptional people. People have always been at the heart of our industry and will continue to distinguish properties from their competitors.”