New festival for Manorhamilton this Summer!

New festival for Manorhamilton
Manorhamilton will have a new festival taking place in Manorhamilton Castle, Fulacht Fiadh Café and the surrounding gardens from Friday May 20 to Sunday May 22.
It will be a weekend full of music, workshops and performances by some of Leitrim’s finest traditional, folk and experimental music performers and historians and will highlight Leitrim’s rich cultural heritage.
Edwina Guckian will host an informal chat and tune session with prominent North Leitrim singers and musicians over a cupán tae. This will be a live recording for the Jenny put the Kettle on Podcast.
Manorhamilton Heritage Society will present a talk on Manorhamilton Castle and will host tours of the castle throughout the weekend.
Leitrim Multi-instrumentalism Martin Brunsden will perform a collaboration with Clare based musician and singer Branwen Kavanagh. The pair have collaborated in the past and are excited to come together and explore a new collaboration specifically for the festival focusing on traditional music and song
Tara Boath will perform a musical piece with Diarmuid MacDiarmada – This work started as an idea with Aengus Friel Lawrence, who was artist in residence at the Leitrim Sculpture Centre through July/ August 2021.
Leitrim Mummers will play traditional music and dance and Donal O’Kelly will facilitate a collaborative performance of music and dance with Leitrim and Sligo based musicians and performers- focusing on both Irish and international traditional dance and song and story telling culture.
There will also be plenty of walks and talks around Manorhamilton and local Irish Language theatre group Splodarwill host an afternoon performance and a pop up Gaeltacht at Manorhamilton Castle.
The festival will close with a Singing Session and conversation with Special Guest Fionnuala Maxwell with a focus and an exploration of Leitrim song to close the Festival. 7 - 9pm
Get your tickets here.
