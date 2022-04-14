Eleanor Shanley and John Feely together this Easter

Eleanor Shanley and John Feeley
The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton is delighted to welcome singer Eleanor Shanley and classical guitar player John Feeley to their stage for an unforgettable evening of music on Easter Saturday, April 16 at 8pm.
With a career spanning over twenty years, Eleanor Shanley from Keshcarrigan is one of the most loved singers in our country’s folk music history.
Whether as a soloist, or collaborating with De Danann, or her time collaborating with the late Ronnie Drew, that voice rings true with such lyrical emotion, every time.
John Feeley is highly regarded for his performance and recordings of new works by Irish composers, and has had many works written for him.
He has been described by the Washington Post as ‘Ireland’s leading classical guitarist’ and by Michael Dervan in the Irish Times as ‘a trailblazer…when it comes to the guitar and guitar-playing in Ireland’.
The pair have collaborated many times including producing a joint album ‘Cancion de Amor’ and are delighted to perform in this special concert together.
Tickets for this show are €20 and are available at the Glens Centre on (071) 9855833 or visit www.theglenscentre.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.