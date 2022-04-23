Search

23 Apr 2022

Council say no to wastewater treatment plant near Carrick-on-Shannon

Too far and too costly

Reporter:

reporter

23 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

A Waste Water Treatment Plant at Kilclare or other small rural communities is "not provided for" in the Rural Water programme.

Cllr Des Guckian asked the Council to investigate the possibility of installing one as "there are many houses in that part along the Carrick and Ballinamore boundary which need such a service."

But despite getting full support from councillors at the Carrick Municipal District Meeting, Cllr Guckian was informed "it is too far and too costly" to consider connecting the houses to the closest sewer network.

The Council stated in reply to Cllr Guckian's motion, "Irish Water who are now the statutory body for the provision of water services in the State has similar policies and do not consider the provision of sewerage treatment services in rural settings such as this.

"Planning permissions granted in rural settings generally are conditional on the provision of a proper certified single house onsite wastewater treatment systems and its continued operation and maintenance to provide adequate treatment to avoid pollution.

"Domestic Wastewater Treatment (Septic Tank) grants are available if upgrades are required up to 85% of the costs subject to a maximum of €5,000. Householders may apply to the Environment Department of Leitrim County Council for this grant support."

Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire supported the motion and also noted that Hartley residents are "crying out" to get connected.

Cllr Paddy Farrell stated that "If Hartley can’t get sorted on the edge of (Carrick-on-Shannon), Kilclare have little hope."

Cllr Guckian asked the council to write to Irish Water to ask them to do more for rural communities.

