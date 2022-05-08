Search

08 May 2022

Man found asleep with beer cans and large knife near Sheemore in Leitrim

Defendant who was caught short given probation act for disorderly conduct in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

08 May 2022 9:00 AM

A Hungarian national who was found asleep with a number of empty beers cans around him and a large hunting knife attached to his belt appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Friday, April 22.
Endre Borsos, 16 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, being intoxicated in public, and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on September 10, 2021, at Keonbrook, Kilclare, Co Leitrim.
Garda Mark Butler said at 2.50pm on that date the Gardai received a call from a member of the public that a man was lying by the side of the road at Kilclare.


They went to the scene and found the defendant asleep. He was highly intoxicated with a number of beer cans around him on the ground. He had a large knife attached to his belt.
When he was woken he said to the garda 'what the f*** are your going to do about it, I'll kill you.'
Garda Butler said the man told him he could kill him with one finger and made a gesture to him. He continued to abuse both him and his colleague.
Garda Butler said the knife was 24cm long with a 12cm blade. The man was arrested and taken to Carrick- on-Shannon Garda Station.


Mr Borsos has one previous conviction for cruelty to children from Carrick-on- Shannon Circuit Court in May 2019 where he was given an eight month suspended sentence.
Solicitor Niamh McGovern said that when Mr Borsos woke up he was naturally confused and agitated. Garda Butler accepted he had since made efforts to speak to him to try and apologise.
Endre Borsos told the court he had some personal problems at the time and couldn't get medical help for anxiety and stress and was under mental pressure.
He said he made the decision to “get out” and spend one day alone and had intended to go to Sheemore. He had a few drinks and sat down and started to sleep.


He said he woke up and got frightened and confused and admitted he was a little aggressive but said he didn't resist arrest.
The defendant said he is now taking anti depressant tablets and is feeling a lot better. He sincerely apologised and said he is working full time and sleeping normally. He is working in a restaurant in Carrick-on- Shannon and was previously a professional trumpet player.
Judge Sandra Murphy said the defendant gave no explanation why he was carrying a very dangerous weapon in public.
Mr Borsos said the knife was a present to him from a friend in the Hungarian special forces. He said it was only for camping and used for cutting wood for a fire and opening cans, and it was not used to harm anybody.
Judge Murphy said it was a very serious threat to kill. She said he was not charged with that offence but it was part of the evidence given and it was a very worrying factor for her.


In reply to a suggestion that the area he was found in was near the foot of Sheemore and was very remote, Sgt Gerry Curley, prosecuting, disagreed and said it is an area that has a lot of houses in it.
Judge Murphy said she was very concerned about the set of circumstances outlined and very concerned that an unarmed member had to go out and deal with it.
“He did threaten to kill Garda Butler, that's not something this court takes lightly at all,” she said.
Judge Murphy ordered a probation report and adjourned the case until July 19 next for finalisation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media