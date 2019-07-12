20% of car buyers avoid certain county registrations according to new survey

According to a new survey commissioned by CarsIreland.ie, 20% of drivers avoid certain car registrations when it comes to buying a new car.

Of the 1,000 people surveyed, the most common aversions were to the number six and Kerry, Donegal, Mayo and Dublin registration plates.

20% of those surveyed also admitted to feeling negatively predisposed towards drivers of certain premium brand cars and are less likely to show them courtesy on the road as a result. Brand examples include BMW and Land Rover.