Gardai and RSA issue scam warning following reports of fake driving licence renewal site

An Garda Siochana and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have issued a warning about a new scam during the rounds.

A fraudulent Facebook page purposing to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence. They are then seeking payment of over €200.

This is a scam to part people with their money. The NDLS does not have any official social media pages. The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie.

This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed. Investigations are ongoing.