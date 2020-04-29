PICTURE: Driver stopped at Covid-19 checkpoint with almost 20 year old learner permit

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

A driver has been stopped by Gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint unaccompanied and with an almost 20 year old learner permit.

Gardaí said: "Driver was driving unaccompanied with a 19 year old learner permit, had no tax or NCT. Now they have a court appearance."

