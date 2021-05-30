EXPLAINER: When will in person driver theory tests restart?

The gradual re-opening of in-person driver theory test centres will begin after June 7.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) will re-open its full network of 40 test centres with capacity being permitted at 25,000 driver theory tests per month.

There are currently 120,000 customers booked to take their driver theory test. Prior to Covid 19, the RSA provided 15,000 tests per month. In light of the significant backlog of customers, the RSA will gradually increase capacity in its test centres to 25,000 tests a month.

The test centres have extensive Covid-19 measures in place to protect both customers and staff and to ensure the safe delivery of the service. It is hoped that capacity will gradually increase to 50,000 tests per month over time, if public health guidance permits.