Danger averted! Truck stopped by gardaí has loose nuts on a wheel
The truck stopped at the scene / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí stopped a truck at a checkpoint and it turned out it had loose nuts on a wheel.
The Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit were conducting a multi-agency checkpoint with Road Safety Authority.
While examining the truck, it was found that there were loose nuts on one wheel.
Officers also discovered a damaged spring.
The vehicle was seized on the stop under the Road Traffic Act.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.