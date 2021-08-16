Danger averted! Truck stopped by gardaí has loose nuts on a wheel

The truck stopped at the scene / PHOTO: AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Gardaí stopped a truck at a checkpoint and it turned out it had loose nuts on a wheel.

The Garda Commercial Vehicle Unit were conducting a multi-agency checkpoint with Road Safety Authority.

While examining the truck, it was found that there were loose nuts on one wheel.

Officers also discovered a damaged spring.

The vehicle was seized on the stop under the Road Traffic Act.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks. 